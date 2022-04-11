KeyCorp Increases Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $18.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 66,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

