KeyCorp Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $220.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.05.

JBHT stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,724,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

