KeyCorp Trims Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price to $14.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 161.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANGI. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.75. Angi has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Angi by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

