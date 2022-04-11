KeyCorp Trims Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.26.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681 in the last three months. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 846,374 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $16,678,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $13,813,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 460,038 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

