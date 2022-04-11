Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$40.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$40.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.06.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$33.78. 599,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,240. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$25.41 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

