KickToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $988,061.00 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. KickToken has a market cap of $3.61 million and $988,061.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,525,749 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

