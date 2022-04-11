Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Dax Sanders Sells 91,129 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,457,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,282,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

