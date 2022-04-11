Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.56

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 97248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.96) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kion Group from €86.00 ($93.48) to €84.00 ($91.30) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

