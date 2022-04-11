Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.95

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 122974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNBWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirin ( OTCMKTS:KNBWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

