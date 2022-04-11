Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002509 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $114.97 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.44 or 0.07489562 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,587.08 or 0.99948180 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,863,562 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

