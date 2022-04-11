Klimatas Market Capitalization Tops $5,407.58 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,407.58 and approximately $9.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

