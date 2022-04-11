Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.97) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($35.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($16.18) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($22.44).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

