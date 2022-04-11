Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target Raised to €31.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from €30.00 ($32.61) to €31.00 ($33.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
AHODF stock traded up 1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting 34.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of 26.54 and a 1-year high of 35.55.
