Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target Raised to €31.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from €30.00 ($32.61) to €31.00 ($33.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AHODF stock traded up 1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting 34.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of 26.54 and a 1-year high of 35.55.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

