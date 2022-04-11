Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.74

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.74 and last traded at $70.98, with a volume of 1538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.86 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

