Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
DNUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.
In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.