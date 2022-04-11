Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

