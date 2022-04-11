Kryll Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Kryll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002230 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $33.84 million and $3.94 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00104770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,184,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

