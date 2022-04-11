Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.12.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

