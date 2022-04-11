Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.42.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $14.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.36. 64,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,315. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $601.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

