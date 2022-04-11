Lamden Hits 1-Day Volume of $93,076.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $93,076.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

