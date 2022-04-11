Landbox Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,740.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded up 56.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $83,477.33 and approximately $1,740.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.22 or 0.07390569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,743.45 or 0.99932192 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

