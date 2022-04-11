Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,170 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.87% of Landec worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landec by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Landec by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Landec during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Landec by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 273,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,385. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

