Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LABP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,407. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.