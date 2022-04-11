Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LABP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,407. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.