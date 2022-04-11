Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 5.7%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.77 and last traded at $78.45. 2,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 846,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPI. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after buying an additional 183,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

