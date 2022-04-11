Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.29% of Latham Group worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,153. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

