Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $349,647.36 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $349,647.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.06. 67,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,140. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after purchasing an additional 255,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

