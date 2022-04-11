Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lazard by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

