Lazard Ltd to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,300,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lazard by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

