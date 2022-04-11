Lear (NYSE:LEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.44.

LEA stock opened at $126.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

