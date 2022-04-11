LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 1,290 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $18,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99.
- On Monday, February 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Annie Armstrong sold 369 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $9,361.53.
LendingClub stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.98. 2,450,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52.
LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
About LendingClub (Get Rating)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingClub (LC)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.