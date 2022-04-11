LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 1,290 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $18,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99.

On Monday, February 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Annie Armstrong sold 369 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $9,361.53.

LendingClub stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.98. 2,450,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

