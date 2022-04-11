LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Trading Up 1.3%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 7,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get LENSAR alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.31.

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LENSAR, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.