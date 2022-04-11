LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Trading Up 1.3%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 7,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.
About LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
