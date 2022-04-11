Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.19

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.
Leonardo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINMY)
