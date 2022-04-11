Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.
Leoni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)
