Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Get Leoni alerts:

Leoni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.