Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

LEVI stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,873 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,429,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $59,537,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

