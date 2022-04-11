Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,308 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEVI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

