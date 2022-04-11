LHT Reaches Market Capitalization of $106,101.63 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. LHT has a total market cap of $106,101.63 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007067 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000077 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 507.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

