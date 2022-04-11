Lightning (LIGHT) Tops One Day Volume of $34,054.00

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Lightning has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $34,054.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00104322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lightning

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

