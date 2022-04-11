Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lindsay in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $145.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.05. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 266.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 159.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 167.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.