Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Shares Down 8.5%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. 484,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 600,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group by 1,583.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent IP creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their professional video IP worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

