Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Jonathan Moulds Acquires 250,000 Shares

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($337,704.92).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Jonathan Moulds bought 600,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($716,065.57).

Shares of LON:LIT opened at GBX 104.65 ($1.37) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 146 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

