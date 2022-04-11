LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Cut to $59.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,441,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,484,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
