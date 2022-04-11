LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Cut to $59.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,441,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,484,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

