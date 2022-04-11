Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $465.55. 75,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,778. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.