Locus Chain 1-Day Volume Hits $6.64 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $185.38 million and $6.64 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00104691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.