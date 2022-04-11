Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,696.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.36 or 0.07525562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00259340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00745982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00094618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00575007 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00360887 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.