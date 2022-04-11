Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Hits $80.07 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $80.07 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

