Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Lossless (LSS) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and $2.63 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.64 or 0.07537565 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,757.19 or 1.00036125 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

