LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $197.44

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.44 and last traded at $197.40, with a volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.98.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

