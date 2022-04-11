Lua Token Achieves Market Cap of $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00034777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00104622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars.

