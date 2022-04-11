Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD) in the last few weeks:
4/7/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 4/5/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $6.00.
- 3/29/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Lucid Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LUCD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,951. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43. Lucid Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.
