Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 35.67.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group stock traded up 0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 22.24. 405,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,620,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of 33.18.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,486,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after buying an additional 3,589,007 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.