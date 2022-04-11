Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 35.67.

Lucid Group stock traded up 0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 22.24. The company had a trading volume of 405,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,620,021. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 25.56 and its 200-day moving average is 33.18.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

